Children using chalk to draw hopscotch grid on pavement reported to police for 'vandalism'

Sarah Goodwin was shocked that her children had been reported to the police for using chalk on a pavement

Sarah Goodwin said her three young children and several of their friends had used chalk to create outlines for the traditional game on the walkaway.

The markings later washed away, but Ms Goodwin was stunned when the police and local housing association were both called by unhappy neighbours complaining about the 'vandalism'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing about the incident on Facebook, she said she could not believe someone took offence to a group of children enjoying the last days of summer.

The children used the chalk to play hopscotch and to doodle

Posting on the group, Family Lockdown Tips and Ideas, Ms Goodwin, who lives in Buckinghamshire, wrote: "How do you feel about children chalking on the pavement? Nothing offensive.

"My children are six, nine, and 13, plus their friends. Hopscotch, tracks for scooters, drawing around themselves and it completely washed away a few days later.

"Had complaints made about it to housing and police. I thought kids playing outside was better than sat in, in front of screens."

After receiving hundreds of supportive comments, Sarah later revealed that her children and others in her neighbourhood had been back out with the chalk since the complaints and would not be deterred.

She added: "After their first day back at school and playing at the park, they went out and chalked some more yesterday.

"They played more hopscotch, what time is it Mr Wolf? made a road for the bikes with traffic lights, roundabouts and parking, to which even passers by joined in.

"The kids loved it and so did I."

Ms Goodwin wrote that the group of 12 children, who range in age from four to 13, played out for around three and a half hours.

"They laughed lots and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Loved the community spirit it brought.

"I'm sorry but anyone who thinks this needs to be complained about has a serious problem. Or the person who loudly said have you seen the state of this, needs to get a life as when the rain comes in a few days it will be gone.

"I am making the most of possibly the last few nice days before winter kicks in."