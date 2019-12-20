Christmas Day fashion special: What leading Yorkshire bloggers will be wearing over the holidays

Festive dressing means balancing glamour with practicality and comfort. Stephanie Smith asks six leading Yorkshire influencers to share their wardrobe secrets and show us what they will be wearing on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

We live in the age of influence, says Vogue editor Edward Enninful. Many of us are constantly searching for inspiration from a growing army of bloggers and influencers who post snaps of their daily life, their outfits, their favourite finds and experiences, on social media.

Experts at putting together their own looks quickly and effectively, who better to give festive styling tips? There is an art, after all, to dressing glamorously without looking gaudy. Most of us would rather look more Cate Blanchett than Kat Slater from EastEnders. It is Christmas, not a time for playing safe and dowdy, but there is a festive fine line when it comes to putting on the glitz.

So we asked these six leading Yorkshire influencers to show and tell what they will be wearing for Christmas Day and Boxing Day. You can follow them all on Instagram to see more of their outfits and style tips.

LISA ROSS AND RUTH PRESTON

@thesearchforsassiness and @wearitlikeruth

Lisa Ross, 41, is What’s On editor for Families Leeds & West Yorkshire Magazine. She lives in Leeds with husband, Phil, and their two girls, Millie, 11, and Izzy, 6. Ruth Preston, 41, lives in leeds with husband, Andy, son Jude, 8, and identical twin girls Emmy and Lena, 6. The Instagram feed #thelongandtheshortofit features Lisa (5ft 1in) and Ruth (5ft 8in) try on the same high streetlooks. They both began their blogs in 2018.

Christmas Day: Lisa says: “I’ll be dressing for comfort and style in this pleated velvet-effect skirt, which has that all-important elasticated waistband. The cosy Fair Isle knit gives me all the festive feels, and it’s a more sustainable version of a Christmas jumper. The front tuck makes legs look longer too.”

Jumper, Marks & Spencer; pleated skirt, Primark past season; boots, Zara.

Ruth says: “For the first time ever, we are breaking all tradition and eating out for Christmas dinner. Inevitably this means the onesie won’t cut it. I’m opting for this super-comfy, berry, satin skirt. I’ll wear Dr Martens to the restaurant then I’ll change into my diamante tassel sandals (at the table, classy).

Skirt and blazer, Zara; top and shoes, &otherstories. Photographer - Matt McCormick @korm87 Location - The Ivy Leeds.

Boxing Day: Lisa says: “I’ll be raising the style stakes as we all head over to our friends’ house. The full-length leopard skirt adds a dash of drama and movement to an otherwise simple look. I love how chiffon elevates an outfit to next-level glamour.”

Skirt, Zara, £29.99; blouse and shoes, vintage Topshop.

Ruth says: “An outfit that is fit for a party but also comfortable is the order of the day. These high-waisted trousers are really easy to wear and make a fab alternative to jeans. I’ve paired it with a vintage beaded top. These super comfy green heels are a bridal shoe that have been dyed.”

Pleather trousers, New Look; top, vintage; shoes, Rainbow Club. Photographer - Matt McCormick @korm87 Location - The Ivy Leeds.

RACHEL PERU

@rachelperu1

Rachel Peru, 49, is a professional model represented by Bridge Models. She lives in Addingham with her husband, Mark, and has three children from her previous marriage, Millie, 21, Hamish, 19, and Nancy, 17.

Rachel says: “I started a new career as a model three years ago aged 46. I also write a blog at www.rachelperumodel.com and I am passionate about being able to represent women over 40 in the fashion industry. I set up my own podcast called Out of the Bubble in 2018 where I share inspiring stories from women over 40. I love being on instagram as I’ve found so many inspiring women who have recreated themselves in midlife and there’s a real sense of community. I’ve been lucky to turn some of these contacts in to real friendships too.”

Christmas Day: Rachel says: “When we were younger, my sister and I wore hand-made tartan maxi dresses every Christmas Day for years. Last year I found this tartan maxi shirt dress and it brought back lots of lovely Christmas memories.”

Dress, Marks & Spencer; jacket, vintage. Photographer: Mark Peru. Location - Rachel’s home.

Boxing Day: Rachel says: “A chance to blow off the cobwebs and get some fresh air on a long dog walk. I love passing people wearing new Christmas jumpers and walking boots.”

Coat by SimplyBe; jeans by Next; boots by Dr Martens. Photographer Mark Peru, location - River Wharfe at Ilkley.

LUCY PLAYFORD

@HarrogateMama

Lucy Playford, 43, is a freelance social media manager. She lives in Harrogate with her husband, twin girls aged 12 and six-year-old son. Lucy says: “I’ve been sharing what’s great about Harrogate for mamas across my blog www.HarrogateMama.com for the last three years. It gave me an outlet to get back into work after taking a career break.”

Christmas Day: Lucy says: “I love a bit of sparkle and this dress teamed with a faux-leather belt ticks all the boxes. It’s so easy to wear, which means I can help chop veg, clear away wrapping paper, scoop up some child or another and still look stylish sipping my pre-lunch G&T.”

Dress, £49.99, and belt, £19.99, both from Snooty Frox in Harrogate. Photographer - Stephanie Simmons; make-up - Chrys Chapman; location - The Ivy Harrogate.

Boxing Day: Lucy says: “We tend to spend the day at home so the children can spend time chilling and enjoying their new presents. Wearing a cosy knit like this M&S Fair Isle jumper, which is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, and wet-look leggings makes a perfect outfit for snuggling up on the sofa for Christmas movie watching.”

Fair Isle jumper, £25, and ankle boots, £75, Marks & Spencer; leggings, models’ own. Photographer - Stephanie Simmons; make-up - Chrys Chapman; location - The Ivy Harrogate.

EMMA WORTHINGTON

@swoon_love

Emma Worthington, 41, is a personal stylist and wardrobe consultant. She lives in Rishworth, West Yorkshire, with her husband, Rob, and children, Eric, 6, and Eloise, 2.

Emma says: “I set up my @swoon_love page to offer daily outfit inspiration. I include my lifestyle and travel as we have a home in Mallorca. We have been renovating our home and that has been of much interest to my followers.”

Christmas Day: Emma says: “The ‘Fancy Pants’ look, a more glamorous version of a smart, plain, black pant, teamed with a crystal-embellished one shoulder crepe top.”

Black jewelled pants from Uterque; Self Portrait asymmetrical top; star earrings via @west22_ and silver sandals by Alexander Wang. Photographer: James Melia, themelias.co

Boxing Day: Emma says: “This dress has a soft wrap silhouette which is forgiving on Boxing Day but has buttons at the side instead of a tie, giving it a more modern look.”

Anine Bing Penelope tiger print dress, Zara ivory boots, earrings by the Soru jewellery collaboration with @thefashionbugblog. Photographer: James Melia, themelias.co

HANNAH MCCREESH

@hannahfrancesmccreesh

Hannah McCreesh is a freelance marketer living in Sheffield. Hannah says: “I started blogging at university as a way to explore the city I was living in. I now specialise in lifestyle and fashion, specifically fashion for the mid-size woman. As an average size 12, we often get forgotten.”

Christmas Day: Hannah says: “Every year I go back to my parent’s house in Leicestershire where I grew up for Christmas. It’s the loveliest set-up and I couldn’t imagine spending Christmas anywhere else. On Christmas Day, we usually start the day with breakfast and buck’s fizz before heading into the front room to open our presents. Then we have Christmas Dinner as a family and spend the afternoon lounging around after we’ve eaten way too much food! I love wearing sparkles all year round but they’re especially nice for the festive season. This skirt catches the light beautifully and would look great with a T-shirt or thin slogan jumper tucked in. Most importantly, it has an elasticated waist which means you can eat away to your heart’s content (if you can’t at Christmas, when can you, eh?)

Skirt, Fashion World, leather jacket and accessories, vintage.

Boxing Day: Spent in a similar way. We’ll have leftover turkey sandwiches alongside way too many celebrations and go for a Christmas walk around the village in the afternoon. I love this tartan skirt. The colours are super festive and the midi cut is very flattering. Plus my oversized aviator jacket from Monki will keep me warm for any winter walks we go on.

Skirt, H&M; aviator jacket, Monki.

