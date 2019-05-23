Comedian Sir Lenny Henry is doing a tour - here's how to get tickets

Legendary comedian Sir Lenny Henry will embark on a brand new UK tour this autumn.

Following the October publication of his memoir, Lenny will travel the length, breadth and width of the country with An Evening with Lenny Henry - Who Am I, Again?, coming to St George’s Hall, Bradford on Tuesday, November 5.

In part one of the show, Lenny will take the audience through a jam session of stories both funny and sad - triggered when writing his memoir - from growing up in the Black Country, puberty, school, friendship, family secrets and unashamed racism.

In part two, Lenny will be interviewed by friend, broadcaster and author Jon Canter, for further insights into his life and career, followed by questions from the audience.

Lenny said: “I’m looking forward to travelling around and telling these stories. Writing the book was a huge feat and I’m very proud of it - I can’t wait to share more stories and fun about growing up in the Midlands, my early days in the clubs, pubs and discotheques and of course working on Tiswas, Three of a Kind and The Lenny Henry Show. The show promises to be an evening of memories, laughter and fun - I can’t wait to get started.”

Tickets are priced at £34.50 & £31.50 (subject to booking fee) and available via bradford-theatres.co.uk or the box office on 01274 432000.