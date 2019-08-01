Community foundation to support people flooded in North Yorkshire with immediate payments

A community foundation have announced they will be making financial awards to households affected by the horrific flooding.

Using funds from the North Yorkshire Recovery Fund, which was set up following the Boxing Day 2015 floods, Two Ridings Community Foundation are asking anyone whose main place of residence was flooded to get in touch with them so they can help.

The foundation will use the local authority list of areas and streets flooded to ascertain which properties were affected and householders will need to show proof of residence.

The fund will help households where water came into houses (but not where it only went into gardens or garages) and small businesses where personal hardship has arisen as a result of premises being flooded.

The priority of the foundation in the immediate aftermath of the floods will be 'to provide instant financial support to people affected by the floods to help with urgent needs like the costs of living in temporary accommodation, or items to people so they could stay in their homes – e.g. costs of running dehumidifiers'.

The foundation said they will make an immediate payment of £300 to anyone in North Yorkshire whose home was flooded in July 2019.

Two Ridings will also be working with the local authority and partner charities like British Red Cross so that when people are ready to move back into their homes they can provide further financial support.

At that point the needs of each households will be assessed individually and awards made on that assessment and priority will be given to households in need where there are particular cases of hardship: households with family members who were elderly, very young or with disabilities, people on very limited incomes and those without contents insurance and, where relevant, buildings insurance or very high excess on policies.

Items that would be considered include carpets, essential furniture like tables and chairs, beds, bedding and white goods.

Jan Garrill, Chief Executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation said: “Being flooded is devastating and like we did back in 2016, we want to offer straightforward financial assistance. We know in the immediate aftermath of flooding that a payment of £300 can help people with the incidental extra costs of living in temporary accommodation or renting dehumidifiers so that’s what we are offering straightaway.”

To make a request for support please contact the Two Ridings Community Foundation office on 01904 929 500 or email grants@tworidingscf.org.uk