Concerns over plans for intensive unit for rearing pigs near East Yorkshire village

Ottringham parish council is concerned about extra traffic, possible smell, and also ecological and ethical issues posed by the development, one km from the village.

It will consist of three buildings housing pigs, which are brought in as weaners weighing 40kg and which are then taken to be killed when they reach 110kilos in weight 14 weeks later.

Their slurry will be stored in underfloor holding tanks, which will be spread on nearby farmland.

Archive pic: There have been objections to the pig rearing unit at Ottringham

There have been 33 objections, including concerns about noise and odour, and also posing a question as to how local authorities can deliver on emissions targets “yet more and more intensive farming applications are going through planning departments across the UK”.

The plans are recommended for approval. The Environment Agency has not raised any objections, but because of its size it will require a permit which places controls on how it is run.

A report to councillors says intensive units produce ammonia and nitrogen which can adversely affect wildlife habitats on which they are deposited. However, a report produced on emissions says they are below critical thresholds for sites.