Confusion for passengers travelling to Balearic Islands as rules change around PCR tests

Travellers hoping to visit Ibiza, Majorca or Mallorca must now show either proof of two vaccinations or a negative PCR test taken with the last 48 hours on landing. Pictured: Leeds Bradford Airport

Travellers hoping to visit Ibiza, Majorca or Mallorca must now show either proof of two vaccinations or a negative PCR test taken with the last 48 hours on landing.

The islands are now on the government’s green list, meaning that holidaymakers do not need to quarantine when returning back to the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the need to show a negative test on arrival in the islands only came into force on Thursday, meaning travellers now face a last minute scramble for a test if they are flying in the coming days.

Independent travel agent Lisa Atkinson, who is based in Ledston near Castleford said the new rules had meant chaos for her current bookings.

She said: “One couple flying this week have not been double jabbed, and they’re having to now buy another PCR test, and it’s extra expense, hassle and worry.

“It’s affecting people’s confidence and that’s why I explain everything first. What’s the point of getting people’s hopes up if they don’t understand the hoops they’re going to have to go through?

“The government have been sketchy about everything and I don’t think it’s been publicised enough. I feel very sorry for people who want to book a holiday.”

Bride-to-be Jessica Orme, 31, who is from Hambleton near Selby is hoping to fly alongside 72 guests to Ibiza later this month as she marries her fiance.

Miss Orme has now told her friends and family to take a PCR test even if they have been double vaccinated as she is concerned about the changing guidance.

She said: “There’s been a lot of stress on me. It’s been horrendous. I do feel online every website is telling you different things.

“How are we supposed to know what the airlines need, people don’t understand what’s going on. Last week, it was fine, and this week it’s been brought in.

“It’s panic now more than excitement, I’d say. I’m also worried about Ibiza going on the amber list.”

The Foreign Office reiterated yesterday that entry requirements to the Balearic Islands are a matter for the Spanish authorities and that they will be monitoring the situation constantly.