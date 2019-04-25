Corn Exchange confirmed as host venue for opening night of Leeds International Festival

It has played a central part in Leeds life since first opening its doors to local corn traders in the 1860s.

So where better than the Corn Exchange to host the launch night of one of the most eagerly-awaited events in the city's cultural calendar?

The historic building has been confirmed as the location for an immersive art installation commissioned for this year's Leeds International Festival.

A collaboration between London-based design studio Flat-e and electronic musician Daniel Avery, the Falling Light installation will be unveiled at the Corn Exchange next Thursday, May 2.

It will feature a horizontal floating screen in an illuminated space within the building, with light and sound being used to create a stunning sensory experience.

Tickets are now on sale for the unveiling event, which will be attended by Avery himself.

The installation will remain in place at the Corn Exchange on a free-to-view basis for the remainder of the festival, which runs until May 12.

Corn Exchange centre manager Adam Warner said: “Being chosen to showcase such a major event for Leeds International Festival is testament to the work we have been conducting in the last year, to position the Corn Exchange as not just a civic and historical landmark, but also an ambitious and innovative hub, which acts as a unique space for the city’s most exciting events and happenings.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us and really demonstrates our new vision for Leeds Corn Exchange."

Festival marketing director Martin Dickson added: “Falling Light was a huge investment for the festival and one that we feel the Corn Exchange can really showcase.

"It’s an iconic piece of architecture that fits perfectly with the messages we are trying to portray.

"The work blurs the boundaries between music and art installation.

“Entering the Corn Exchange after dark, the only thing that will be visible is a flickering light, which will descend from the top of the building to the lower ground floor.

"Falling Light will feel like stepping inside the music and touching the light.”

Taking place for the third year in a row, the festival is funded by LeedsBID (Business Improvement District).

Billed as a metropolitan celebration of new ideas and innovation, a number of its events will feature famous names such as punk poet John Cooper Clarke and evolutionary biologist and TV presenter Prof Alice Roberts.

It will be staged in venues across the city, with a central hub called The Village being set up at The Tetley with support from developer Vastint.