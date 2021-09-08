Consuela gave birth to twins on August 29

The tiny monkeys, born to parents Maurice and Consuela, weigh around the same as a small bag of sugar and are just ten inches long.

The Cotton-top tamarin is one of the tiniest New World monkeys found in South America - but the population of the animals in the wild is declining due to human encroachment, and currently numbers around just 6,000.

This makes the arrival of the twins ten days ago an important milestone for the European Endangered Species programme.

Maurice and Consuela, who was transferred from Blackpool Zoo, are new arrivals to the park, and were only introduced to each other for the first time in February.

Primate team leader Greg Clifton said: “On Sunday the 29th of August Consuela successfully gave birth to twins, which is usually the case with tamarins.

"These were the first babies for both Maurice and Consuela.

"Parental care is shared in cotton-top families, with infants carried on the backs of their mum and dad for the first 4 months.

Male and female cotton-top tamerins share child rearing duties

“The Primate Team here at YWP are very happy with the birth as over the last eight months we have bred two critically endangered primates: Roloway monkeys and now our cotton-top tamarins."

Mr Clifton explained that although has been working with cotton-top tamarins for nearly eighteen years, this is his first time dealing with babies.

Cotton top tamarins play a crucial role in seed dispersion in tropical ecosystems, and are "naturally playful and sociable animals".

The monkeys generally live high up in trees and consume fruit, seeds, insects, and the occasional lizard.