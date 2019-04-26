Council leaders' 'renewed optimism' for embattled tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire

Council leaders say they have renewed optimism over the future of embattled tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire after meeting for the first time with its new interim chair.

The former chairman resigned earlier this month amid demands for "significant" board change, as investigations were confirmed into expenses and management culture following the sudden departure of Sir Gary Verity as chief executive.

It's now been confirmed that interim chair Keith Stewart met yesterday with council leaders on the body formerly responsible for allocating taxpayers' business rates spending.

The meeting, members say, was "constructive".

Coun Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Council, represents the business rates pool’s interests on the Welcome to Yorkshire board.

"We are encouraged that the reviews into expenses and behaviours are now progressing," he said.

"It’s clear that the new interim chair Keith Stewart is actively taking forward the agenda of openness and transparency that we have advocated. He is committed to bringing in a new, fresh and diverse board.

“Having called for full openness on expenses, procedures and the two inquiries I am now more optimistic than I have been for some time.

"More immediately we can look forward to a brilliant Tour de Yorkshire next week - an example of just how successful the Welcome to Yorkshire staff team is.”

Every expense claim by current and former members of Welcome to Yorkshire’s senior management team and board made in the past six years is set to be scrutinised by forensic accountants.

The ordering of the inquiry - and a parallel investigation into the management culture at Welcome to Yorkshire - follows Sir Gary’s resignation on health grounds on March 22 after allegations were made about his expense claims and behaviour towards staff.

Sir Gary is reported to have repaid £40,000 to the tourism agency, which is a private company but receives millions in taxpayer funding, after making “errors of judgment” with his expenses.

Sheffield and Hull councils have suspended funding for Welcome To Yorkshire until the investigations are complete.