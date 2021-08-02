Skipton during the Tour de France Grand Depart

Conservative councillor Richard Foster said the cycling race “divided opinion” when it previously passed through the town but he added becoming a host location would bring “long-term benefits” to businesses and residents.

“This isn’t just about supporting the race on the day; it is about making an economic investment in our area,” he said.

“Tourism is incredibly important to Craven and although the domestic market is strong this year we need to be looking ahead when we will be competing again with overseas locations and trying to attract international travellers.

“We know the event brings in new visitors and even attracts people to come and make their home here.

“Whenever the race passes through there is always a great sense of community and the race will be part of our post-Covid recovery in bringing communities back together again.”

Skipton was due to host part of the sixth edition of the race in 2020 before it was cancelled due to Covid. There were then plans to reschedule it for 2021, but race partners were unable to plan or commit resources until next year.

The decision to put Skipton forward as a start location again was made by the district council’s chief executive Paul Shevlin under emergency powers last week after all in-person meetings were cancelled until the end of the month due to a Covid outbreak amongst staff.

Mr Shevlin said the decision was made after a “lengthy debate” with councillors including the leader of the Green Party group, Coun Andrew Brown who later said he was “strongly in favour” of attracting new cycling and community events.

He said: “There are serious long-term benefits in economic development to an event like this which changes people’s perspectives on where they might take their future holidays or locate a small business.

“It will be important that the event continues to develop as a community attraction. The community needs opportunities to come together after recent experiences and it was great to see this event get broad cross party support.”

A separate decision was also made to underwrite the possible event in Skipton up to £100,000 whilst race organisers Welcome to Yorkshire seeks corporate sponsorship.

Several Yorkshire councils have already provided similar support which has prompted questions over why investments are being made into a private company instead of much-needed public services.

Coun Andrew Solloway, leader of the Independent group on Craven Council, said the £100,000 agreed by the authority could have been better spent on infrastructure improvements.

He said: “One of the issues I have is that attracting cyclists to come to the area, as well as attracting more tourists, will only exacerbate the conflicts that happen between cyclists and drivers.

“Vehicles are getting bigger, there are more of them. Even if they are electric vehicles. Our road infrastructure in Craven hasn’t got much bigger to cope with it.