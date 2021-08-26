Cricket: Why are England’s cricketers wearing black armbands? Who Joe Root and cricket team are paying tribute to

England's Dawid Malan wearing a black armband. (Pic credit: Nigel French / PA Wire)

England are playing against India on their third test, day two. They have started well after bowling India out for just 78 on day one.

They are currently wearing black armbands, but who are they paying tribute to?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marylebone Cricket Club announced the death of its former president, Ted Dexter, at the age of 86 this morning (August 26). Dexter has been captain of the country’s team 30 times.

The England cricket players wore black armbands to pay tribute to the beloved cricketer.

“After a recent illness he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family,” a statement said.

“Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England’s greatest ever cricketers. He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the joy of his remarkable life.”

Dexter scored 4,502 runs across a total of 62 Test matches for England. He was well known as ‘Lord Ted’ and was popular for his bravery on the field for both the England team and Sussex.

“Sussex Cricket is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former player, captain and club president, Ted Dexter CBE. Ted was surrounded by his family when he died on Wednesday after a recent illness,” Dexter’s previous county said in tribute.