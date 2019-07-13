Dachshund lovers travel across Yorkshire for the Leeds sausage-dog party

Hundreds of tiny paws made their way to Leeds today for a giant sausage-dog party.

The event, at The Grub & Grog Shop in Sheaf Street Cafeteria, gave Dachshunds and their owners a chance to mingle and have some fun.

Molly Follon, six, from Osmondthorpe at the Dachshund Pup-Up event.

Dogs were given a treat on entry and free 'puppuccinos' - a whipped cream and dog biscuit mixture - to stick their noses into.

There was also a best-dressed competition for the most flamboyantly outfitted dogs, as well as a ball pit for playful pups to dive into.

In the video, Marcus Ackford, explains how he launched the Pup-Up Cafes to get his Dachshund, named Peaches, a boyfriend.

Owners and lovers of Dachshunds travelled across Yorkshire to attend the sausage-dog party.

Rosaline Cross with Coco dressed for the occasion at the Daschund Pup-Up party.

Amy Marsden, 25, a civil servant, and David Bilton, 29 a mechanic, travelled from Pontefract with their two male Dachshunds Richmond, who is one and a half, and Cumberland, who is four.

Amy said "We wanted to meet some other sausage dogs, see if there is any in our area and just have a good time.

"We've not had Richmond long as we rescued him so we are trying to get him used to being around other dogs.

"I think it's the personality of sausage dogs that I love.

Amy Marsden with Richmond and David Bilton with Cumberland at the Daschund Pup-Up event.

"They are so crazy, so loving, so loyal.

"There's never a dull moment when sausage dogs are around - that's for sure."

Rosaline Cross, from Doncaster, came with partner Dale Cross and her Dachshund Coco.

She said: "We've had Coco for about four months now and she's not been to any other puppy parties so we brought her along. We hope she has fun and meets some new Dachshund friends.

"She loves other dogs. All of my family have got dogs and she loves playing with the other dogs - she loves the attention.

"We had a bit of an argument about getting a sausage dog at the beginning because we already have a black Labrador at home but Dale really wanted a sausage dog.

"When we found Coco, she was just perfect. It was definitely love at first sight."

Josh Hedley, 26, a lawyer from Leeds, came with his dog Rolo, who is seven and a half months old.

He said: "He's amazing with other dogs but he'll play with any size - that's the problem!

"I've always had two dogs growing up and I worry that he doesn't get enough time with other dogs so I'm hoping he meets other dogs here.

"He a chocolate dapple miniature Dachshund and really unique. He's got brown eyes but on the bottom right he's got a smidge of blue.

"When we saw him we just fell in love with him completely."

The Dachshund party was split into four sessions between 10am and 4pm.