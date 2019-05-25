David Richardson, deputy headteacher

David Richardson, who has died at 82, was a former deputy headteacher and the founder of Whitby Musical Theatre Company.

He was head of PE and deputy head at Whitby’s Caedmon College, and having moved to the town, enjoyed a 40-year career on the amateur stage, becoming both a producer and director.

He was brought up in Barnsley, the second son of Sydney and Mary Richardson. After National Service in the RAF as a wireless operator, he trained at Chester PE College.

In 1965, he was instructing at a Boy’s Brigade camp on a field next to Caedmon when he discovered they were recruiting for a post as head of PE. He applied successfully and was there for the next 27 years.

During his time at the school, he was known for building the assault course, instigating cross-country in all weathers and organising athletics interschool events at Clairville Stadium.

His first stage show was The Pirates of Penzance in 1967, and led eventually to his whole family becoming being involved with dance moves, costumes and backstage duties.

His wife, children, stepchildren, grandchildren and a great grandson survive him. Some 200 people gathered to celebrate his life at a thanksgiving service at Ripon Cathedral.