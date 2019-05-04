Day three of the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 - Marianne Vos wins the women's race

Day three of this year's Tour de Yorkshire saw the finale of the women's race and the third stage of the men's race.
The race went from Bridlington to Scarborough. The winner of the women's race was Netherlands rider Marianne Vos.