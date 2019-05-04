Day three of the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 - Marianne Vos wins the women's race Day three of this year's Tour de Yorkshire saw the finale of the women's race and the third stage of the men's race. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Day three of this year's Tour de Yorkshire saw the finale of the women's race and the third stage of the men's race. The race went from Bridlington to Scarborough. The winner of the women's race was Netherlands rider Marianne Vos. Meet Mackenzie Thorpe, the official artist for the Tour de Yorkshire Tour de Yorkshire's south to north dash brought people together - day two