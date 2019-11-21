Deadline to register to vote in General Election, political debate and Grassington Dickensian Festival - here's a look at what's happening in week ahead

With December’s General Election drawing closer, this week brings with it the deadline to register to vote - and another televised political debate. Laura Reid reports.

Election

The deadline to register to vote is this week. Photo: PA/Rui Vieira

With election campaigning in full swing, candidates will be out and about this week vying for votes.

Those who want to have their say at the ballot box on December 12 need to make sure they are registered to vote by the end of Tuesday.

Flooding is "biggest generational betrayal since World War II", say environment experts

The deadline is 5pm for those wanting to apply to vote by post in England, Scotland or Wales.

On Friday, senior figures from the country’s major political parties will go head to head in a seven-way podium debate, broadcast live from Cardiff.

The BBC Election Debate will feature representatives from the Conservatives, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party, Greens, Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party.

Panellists will make short opening statements, followed by questions and debate. It will take place from 7pm.

Festivals

With the last day of November, two festivals will get underway in the county.

The Photo North Festival, at Harrogate Convention Centre, will include both world-renowned photographers and emerging artists, with live music, a pop up portrait session, film screenings, talks and workshops.

The three key genres for the event, which runs until December 2, are mental health, fashion and the politics of food.

Over in Grassington, the first weekend of the Dickensian Festival starts on Saturday. The picturesque Dales village will be transported back to the time of Charles Dickens, with shopkeepers, villagers and visitors dressed in Victorian costume.

Its programme of entertainment includes a torch-lit nativity procession, Christmas market, street performers and Christmas carols. On the topic of festivities, November 29 is Black Friday, with many retailers across the country offering shoppers deals and discounts ahead of Christmas.

Child victims of domestic violence could become 'collateral damage of Brexit'

Review

The fallout from the Duke of York’s attempt to draw a line under his past links with Jeffrey Epstein will continue tomorrow when the Board of Governors at London Metropolitan University review his position as Patron.

In a statement last week, it said the university opposed “all forms of discrimination, abuse, human trafficking and any activity that is contrary to the university’s values”.

Prince Andrew has already announced he is stepping back from Royal duties and last week resigned as Chancellor of Huddersfield University with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, The Queen will pay a visit to the Royal Philatelic Society London this week to open its new headquarters.

The oldest philatelic Society in the world, established in 1869, Her Majesty is its Patron.

Unveiling

A century after Nancy Astor’s election victory was announced on November 28, 1919, statue of the first woman to take her seat in Parliament will be unveiled in Plymouth.

Elected as the political representative for Plymouth Sutton in a by-election, she replaced her husband who had previously been the MP.

Councils engaged in battle to save Yorkshire’s village phone boxes

She arrived in Parliament on December 1 to take her oath.

Releases

The UK National Balance Sheet Estimates, due to be released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday could make for interesting reading.

The data will give annual estimates of the market value of the UK’s assets, essentially providing a measure of how wealthy the nation is.