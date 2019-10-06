Demolition of Ferrybridge cooling towers among what's likely to be making headlines in week ahead

Demolition of cooling towers will see part of the West Yorkshire landscape transformed this week. Laura Reid looks at what else is happening in the days ahead.

DEMOLITION

There’ll be major changes to the West Yorkshire skyline on Sunday when four cooling towers at Ferrybridge C Power Station are expected to be reduced to rubble.

People watch the demolition of one of the cooling towers at Ferrybridge Power Station.

Thousands of people gathered to watch the knocking down of another of the towers in July and it is likely this demolition will also attract quite the crowd.

The towers have been a looming landmark, in the middle of the motorway network, close to Knottingley for more than 50 years, but are being brought to the floor after the power station’s closure in 2016. The site is set to be cleared by 2021.

The issues and challenges facing Chancellor Sajid Javid as he prepares for his first Budget will be analysed in the Institute of Fiscal Studies Green Budget, launched on Tuesday. Photo: Victorian Jones/PA.

ENVIRONMENT

An all-female crew are expected to leave Plymouth on Monday to embark on a sailing research mission.

Over two years, ‘eXXpedition’ will cover more than 38,000 nautical miles and 30 voyage legs, enabling 300 women to experience first hand the challenges faced from single-use plastics.

The team will explore plastics and toxics in the oceans and contribute to scientific research on tackling the issue.

Their adventure begins two-days before a planned Extinction Rebellion protest in London on Wednesday.

Breast-feeding and bottle feeding parents will hold a mass ‘nurse in’ to call on the UK Government to take action to over climate change and “protect our babies”.

POLITICS

The issues and challenges facing Chancellor Sajid Javid as he prepares for his first Budget - and those which political parties would also likely want to address in any General Election campaign - will be analysed in the Institute of Fiscal Studies Green Budget, launched on Tuesday.

The areas covered by IFS researchers will include a discussion of the outlook and risks facing public finances, the implications of last month’s Spending Round and current policy options for personal taxes.

Meanwhile, time is running out to reach a deal ahead of the October 31 deadline set for the UK to leave the European Union.

Though Prime Minister Boris Johnson has continually said he is prepared to press ahead with a no-deal Brexit should the EU reject his plan, there’ll no doubt be more talk on his proposals this week ahead of a crunch EU summit on October 17.

HERITAGE

A rare survival of Elizabeth I’s wardrobe is going on display at her former home from Saturday.

Following research, Historic Royal Palaces curators believe that the Bacton Altar Cloth, which will be on show at Hampton Court Palace, once formed part of a dress worn by the former Queen of England.

It is made of high-status silver chamblet silk, embroidered with gold and silver thread.

FESTIVALS

Closer to home, Ilkley Literature Festival continues this week and big names on the line-up over the coming days include Carrie Gracie, David Suchet and Caroline Criado Perez.

The 11th annual Harrogate Comedy Festival is also in full swing, with weekend shows by comedians James Acaster and Ruby Wax already a sell-out.

And in Sheffield, the Off The Shelf literary and arts festival got underway at the weekend and playwright John Godber and broadcaster and musician Mark Radcliffe are among those on the event line-up this week.

Over in Bradford, The National Science and Media’s Museum will celebrate cinema technology and large format films in its Widescreen Weekend, beginning on Thursday.

The programme this year also showcases women in film, both on-screen and behind the scenes.

