A country sick and tired of division can come together to host their own events to create stronger communities, the sister of murdered MP Jox Cox has said.

Kim Leadbeater launched the third annual Great Get Together at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield yesterday morning.

Organised in memory of Mrs Cox, the event between June 21 and 23 – to coincide with the late Batley and Spen politician’s birthday on the 22nd – encourages people to put on gatherings, with the aim of residents getting to know people on their doorsteps better and improving social harmony.

Included in this year’s activities is the flagship Run For Jo event, a family-friendly race at Oakwell Hall in Birstall, which was part of Mrs Cox’s constituency.

A family fun day will also take place the day before in Heckmondwike, where the Labour MP went to school.

But events will take place around the country, with socials planned in places as far apart as Orkney and Jersey, said Ms Leadbeater. In the capital, there will be events at the bank of the River Thames following terror attacks at the Borough Market and London Bridge in 2017.

Ms Leadbeater said that in terms of “the way people are treating each other, we can stop that at any point”.

She added: “I think people are sick and tired of division and this is the perfect opportunity [to combat it].”

The event happens to fall on the third anniversary of the Brexit referendum, a week before which neo-Nazi terrorist Thomas Mair murdered Mrs Cox outside Birstall Library.

But Catherine Anderson, CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation, said “people come together through Jo’s murder” and use the Great Get Together to “build their community up stronger”.

She added: “People are going to remember Jo a lot longer than they will remember the referendum.”

To get ideas for an event, visit www.greatgettogether.org