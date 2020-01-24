Dewsbury to host special event to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz

Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) 2020 marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death and concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

On Monday January 27 the international day of remembers the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust and the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Kirklees Council are working in partnership with the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre, based at the University of Huddersfield, and 6 million+ Charitable Trust to support two events which will remember the lives lost through the Holocaust, the Nazi regime and subsequent genocides.

The Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield is hosting an event 6pm to 8pm to commemorate and remember the six million Jewish lives lost during the Holocaust.

The event will feature a commemoration featuring music, art and spoken word with contributions from Director of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre, Emma King, Holocaust survivor, Iby Knill BEM, the deputy Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Nigel Patrick, the Leader of the Council, Shabir Pandor, the University of Huddersfield and the Youth Chorus of Opera North.

The 6 Million+ Charitable Trust will bring poetry and art work created by refugees and community groups and Iby Knill will lead a candle lighting ceremony to remember the victims. Join us to reflect on what it means to stand together against hatred in Kirklees.

The exhibition 'Through Our Eyes' will be open from 5pm with refreshments available in our pop-up cafe. This is a free event but booking is required.

For further details and to reserve your place click here or call 01484 471939.

The We Stand Together commemorative eevent will take place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Yuesday January 28, 6.30pm to 8pm

The event will start with a performance from the ‘6 Weeping Sisters’, which will begin outside the Town Hall at 6:30pm.

Over the past months, local people have been helping to design and make a 12ft figure of a German mother of the 1930s who is mourning the death of her disabled child, remembering that the first victims of mass murder under the Nazi regime were disabled children.

This figure will be joined by the other five Weeping Sisters made in previous years by community groups working with 6 million+ Charitable Trust and supported by Creative Scene in Dewsbury. They represent Jewish, Kurdish, Bosnian, Roma and Burundian women.

At 7pm the commemoration event inside Dewsbury Town Hall will begin and will be attended by the Deputy Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Nigel Patrick.

The event will feature a live Q&A between Leisel Carter, survivor of the Holocaust, and children from Flockton School, as well as a performance of ‘Messages from Home’ from refugees and friends.

The event will also include songs from the Makaton Choir of Ravenshall School and ‘Out of the Shadows’ a film by Shabang Inclusive Learning.

The event will finish with lighting of candles by representatives of faith and community groups and the Jewish Song of Mourning sung by Rudi Leavor. Refreshments from a variety of cultures will be available.

Entrance to the event is free and there is no need to book.

Councillor Carole Pattison, Cabinet Member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, said; “On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau it is vitally important that we remember all the lives that were lost under the Nazi regime.

"Each passing year the number of Holocaust survivors dwindles and it is estimated that in 25 years there will no survivors left to tell their story. It is our responsibility to learn, understand and educate each other to ensure that horrors of the past stay as history and do not repeat themselves.

"We are very fortunate that both events will be attended and include contributions from Holocaust survivors. I would like to thank all those who have been involved in organising the two events and I would encourage everyone to try to attend at least one of the events in either Huddersfield or Dewsbury.”