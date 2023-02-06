10 restaurants in North Yorkshire have been named the best for value in the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.

Surprisingly some of the most expensive areas like Harrogate, York and Whitby are places where most of these restaurants are based, named by you as the best value for money.

OpenTable collates more than 40,000 new diner reviews every month to find the most popular restaurants in different regions. The results are sorted by category to help you find your new favourite places to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each result attached to these awards are based solely on the reviews of diners who have visited the restaurant they submit for review, with more than 450,000 submitted every month.

Queen's Head Inn. (Pic credit: Google)

Best North Yorkshire restaurants for value

The Inn on the Moor Hotel, Whitby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This restaurant was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars out of five and 47 reviews.

Address: The Mill Green Way, Goathland, Whitby, YO22 5LZ.

The Orchid Vegan Restaurant, (Pic credit: Google)

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Sunday (breakfast): 8.30am to 9.30am

Monday to Sunday (lunch): 12pm to 2pm

Monday to Sunday (dinner): 5pm to 9pm

Vivido Bar & Restaurant. (Pic credit: Google)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eskdale Castleton

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 102 reviews.

Address: Station Rd, Whitby, YO21 2EU.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackwell Ox. (Pic credit: Google)

Monday to Saturday (lunch): 12pm to 5pm

Sundays (lunch): 12pm to 3pm

Monday to Saturday (dinner): 5pm to 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundays (dinner): Closed

Vivido Bar & Restaurant, Harrogate

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1,432 reviews.

The Fisherman's Wife. (Pic credit: Scott Wicking)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 16 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 4pm to 10pm

Fridays: 4pm to 11pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm

Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

The Orchid Vegan Restaurant, York

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 519 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 16 George Hudson Street, York, YO1 6LP.

Opening hours

Mondays: 6pm to 9.30pm

Tuesdays: Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday to Sunday: 6pm to 9.30pm

Essenza Bar & Restaurant, Harrogate

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 480 reviews.

Address: 34a Oxford St, Harrogate HG1 1PP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Monday to Friday (lunch): 12pm to 2.30pm

Saturdays and Sundays (lunch): 12pm to 5pm

Monday to Sunday (dinner): 5pm to 10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen's Head Inn, Harrogate

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 107 reviews.

Address: Kettlesing Ln, Harrogate, HG3 2LB.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Saturday: 7am to 2pm and 5.30pm to 10pm

Sundays: 7am to 10pm

The Owl at Hawnby, York

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 16 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Hill Top, Hawnby, YO62 5QS.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday (bar): 12pm to 10pm

Monday to Saturday (lunch): 12pm to 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundays (lunch): Closed

Monday to Saturday (dinner): 6pm to 9pm

Sundays (dinner): Closed

Sunday Roast: 12pm to 6pm (including residents)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackwell Ox, Stokesley

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1,208 reviews.

Address: Carlton in Cleveland, Stokesley, TS9 7DJ.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Sunday: 11.30am to 11.30pm

Scott’s Arms

This pub, which is only just inside North Yorkshire, was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 538 reviews.

Address: Main St, Sicklinghall, Wetherby LS22 4BD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: 12pm to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Wednesday to Friday: 12pm to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 9pm

Saturdays: 12pm to 9pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundays: 12pm to 7pm

The Fisherman's Wife Whitby

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 25 reviews.

Address: The Fisherman's Wife Withby, Khyber Pass, Whitby, YO21 3PZ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: 11.30am to 3pm

Thursday to Saturday: 11.30am to 8pm