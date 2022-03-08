The cherished dog’s owner had taken steps to make sure their pet companion would be cared for in the event that anything might happen to them, by signing up for a Dogs Trust Canine Care Card.

The service is free and gives owners reassurance that the UK’s largest dog welfare charity will look after their pet when they no longer are capable of doing so.

Eight-year-old Cheka arrived at Leeds Rehoming Centre in June 2021 and it took a while for her to settle into the unaccustomed environment. However, now the energetic and fun girl is enjoying her life again and is ready to meet her special family to go home with.

Cheka, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is looking for her forever home. (Pic credit: Dogs Trust Leeds)

Rehoming Centre manager, Amanda Sands, said: “It’s always sad when much-loved dogs come to us after their whole world has changed, but we do everything we can do to help them adjust at their own pace. Cheka was unsure at first but has now turned a corner and her exuberant personality is shining through.

“She has lots of energy but equally she adores relaxing on the sofa with a human friend. She isn’t fussy about who that human is, she will show her affectionate side to anyone she meets. Cheka requires an adult only home where her new owners are around for most of the day and where there is a regular routine.

“She is worried by traffic, and isn’t so keen on other dogs, so walks in quiet areas will ensure she is a happy Cheka.

“Cheka is receiving treatment for a skin condition, which our vets will discuss with any potential new owner. She will need to build a good relationship with her owners before leaving the centre, which will involve multiple meets. We hope it won’t be long before this loving and loyal girl gets her second chance at happiness.”

Canine Care Card holders will receive a card which notifies people of their wishes for their dogs should anything happen to them.