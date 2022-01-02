The operator with the contract to run the Post Office franchise inside the WHSmith store in the Frenchgate Centre has 'resigned' and the lease will be vacant from June 2022.
It comes just four years after services were moved to the shopping mall from Doncaster's historic main Post Office, which was located in a purpose-built Victorian facility on Priory Place until its closure in 2017.
The old Grade II-listed Post Office dated from 1885 and the staff were transferred to the new site.
However, Post Office management are actively seeking a new franchisee to run the Frenchgate branch.
A statement said: “The operator for Doncaster Post Office has resigned and the branch is due to close at its current location in June. We know how important a Post Office is to a community.
"The vacancy is advertised on our website www.runapostoffice.co.uk. We would welcome any applications from potential retail partners.”
The next nearest Post Office branch is on Nether Hall Road, on the outskirts of the town centre and isolated from the main retail and business district.