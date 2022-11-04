There are two planned TUI flights set to arrive at the airport at 8pm and 9.15pm on Friday, November 4 with another ‘positional’ flight set to land from Manchester in the early hours of Saturday, November 5.

This is thought to be the final flight to land at the base as airport owners Peel Group continue to push for plans to close the airport due to it no longer being commercially viable.

In the meantime, Peel are said to be in talking stages with a potential buyer, thought to be from the United Arab Emirates.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport. (Pic credit: Marie Caley)

However, the owner said that it had not received a ‘credible offer’.

The airport first opened in 2005 and due to the winding down of the base, around 800 staff have been let go and moved on to new jobs.

Ahead of the final flights on Friday, The Yorkshire Post asked readers if they thought Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) should stay open.

Why should Doncaster Sheffield Airport stay open?

Many of you have expressed your concerns about the hundreds of DSA employees who have lost their jobs as part of why the airport should remain open, as well as the quality of service and the importance of a city having an airport.

Here are your answers.

Gill Paddock: “I don't use airports myself, but from what I've seen it's a very good airport, good situation convenient for lots of people. Leeds/Bradford seems to have a very poor reputation with poor access. Why shut a well-used, centrally placed facility - plus it houses XH588!”

David Pearson: “Levelling up or should I say down.”

Barbara Marsden: “It’s a local valuable resource creating lots of jobs in the area.”

Sandra Jane: “Instead of building a new runway, terminal at Leeds and Heathrow diverted flights to DSA, it will save northerners travelling to other airports, freeing up the road network as well.”

John Rennison: “Great little airport.”

Paula Appleby: “Because the people need it and a city certainly needs it.”

Stephen Locking: “Government should buy Donny Airport and turn it into an electric airport! Eco friendly airport of the future!”

Phil Burnett: “I worked at, live close to and use Leeds Bradford but I’m sad to see DSA close. People in South Yorkshire should have their own airport and not have to travel to MAN, LBA OR EMA. At one time Leeds, Bradford and other local councils got together to save LBA. Do Sheffield, Doncaster and other South Yorkshire towns not want a local airport? If not, why?”

One Yorkshire Post reader, Iain Rob Hill, had listed his reasons for why DSA should be saved.

“Where to begin?” he said.

“Sheffield’s second airport to be lost to Peel, leaving it one largest cities in Europe without an airport. Sheffield’s old airport now warehouses, etc. Appalling road transport networks to Manchester (MAN) and Leeds (LBA) from the region served by DSA. Direct roads - A57 Snake and the Woodhead - both single carriage high level routes prone to winter closure, and daily traffic chaos around Tintwistle / Mottram. There has been talk of a Mottram by-pass since before WWII.

“The only motorway route is the M62, which makes a 40-mile journey to Manchester an 80-mile one, and is itself regularly a car park as it serves the biggest conurbation areas in the north of England before you take Sheffield traffic into account.

“LBA is on the far side of Leeds, routes prone to terrible traffic, and then there is the challenge of ever finding the place.

“Rail: TransPennine Express: Need I say more at the moment?

“Even worse travel for populations to the east wishing to fly, e.g. Lincolnshire and North Norfolk.