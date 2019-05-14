Doris Day, singer and actress

The actress and singer Doris Day, who has died aged 97, personified a time of innocence in post-war America.

She was known as a honey-voiced recording artist and screen star whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top performer at the box office in the 1950s and 1960s and among the most popular screen actresses in history.

Day’s lilting voice, wholesome beauty and ultra-bright smile brought her a string of hits, first on records, later in Hollywood.

She was known for such films as Pillow Talk and That Touch Of Mink and for such songs as Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera) from the Alfred Hitchcock film, The Man Who Knew Too Much.

But over time, she became more than a name above the title. Right down to her cheerful, alliterative stage name, she stood for a time of innocence, a parallel world to her contemporary Marilyn Monroe.

Day’s personal life also stood in contrast to her public image. Her 1976 tell-all book, Doris Day: Her Own Story, chronicled her money troubles and three failed marriages. Her third husband, Martin Melcher, who was also her manager, squandered her fortune and she had to turn to a TV sitcom, The Doris Day Show, to settle her debts.

“I have the unfortunate reputation of being Miss Goody Two-Shoes, America’s Virgin, and all that, so I’m afraid it’s going to shock some people for me to say this, but I staunchly believe no two people should get married until they have lived together,” she wrote.

In recent years, she spent much of her time advocating for animal rights, though she seldom appeared in public and was reported often not even to have opened the door to friends.

However, she still had enough of a following for a 2011 collection of previously unreleased songs, My Heart, hit the top 10 in the UK.

The same year, she received a lifetime achievement honour from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Born Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff, to a music teacher and a housewife, she had dreamed of a dance career, but at age 12, she suffered a crippling accident when a car she was in was hit by a train and her leg was badly broken.

Listening to the radio while recuperating, she began singing along with Ella Fitzgerald, “trying to catch the subtle ways she shaded her voice, the casual yet clean way she sang the words”.

She began singing on a Cincinnati radio station, then at a local nightclub, and then in New York. A bandleader changed her name to Day, after the song Day After Day, to fit it on a marquee.

Her Hollywood career began after she sang at a Hollywood party in 1947. After early stardom as a band singer and a stint at Warner Bros, she won the best notices of her career with Love Me Or Leave Me, the story of the singer Ruth Etting and her gangster husband-manager.

She followed it with another impressive performance in The Man Who Knew Too Much, opposite James Stewart as an innocent couple ensnared in an international assassination plot. She sings Que Sera, Sera just as the story reaches its climax and viewers are beside themselves with suspense.

The 1958 comedy, Teacher’s Pet, paired her with an ageing Clark Gable as an idealistic college journalism teacher and her student, an old-school newspaper editor.

But she found her greatest success with her friend, Rock Hudson in slick, stylish sex comedies, beginning with her Oscar-nominated role in Pillow Talk. She and Hudson were two New Yorkers who shared a telephone party line and initially hated each other.

Her last film was With Six You Get Eggroll, a 1968 comedy about a widow and a widower and the problems they have when blending their families.