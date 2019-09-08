Downton Abbey film hits screens as Invictus Games turns five - here's what's coming up in the week ahead

Another busy week lies ahead in the political world, with more talk over Brexit, but education, policing and health will also be in the spotlight. Laura Drysdale reports.

Brexit

Prince Harry at the Invictus Games UK Trials, at the English Institute of Sport, Sheffield in July.

After a tumultuous week in Parliament for Boris Johnson, the political turmoil around Brexit shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

The Prime Minister is due to meet with Ireland’s Leo Varadkar tomorrow and the complex issue of the Irish border, including the controversial backstop, is certain to be on their agenda.

Over in London on Monday afternoon, there will be a debate in Westminster Hall on petitions both for and against the prorogation of Parliament, whilst Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers will give evidence on Brexit preparations and whether the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is ready for EU withdrawal.

As the week goes on, expect more Parliamentary business on the UK’s negotiation’s with the EU over the planned departure and future relationships, discussions over Brexit planning and, no doubt, more talk of a 2019 General Election.

Boris Johnson and a surrender of statesmanship ahead of general election – The Yorkshire Post says

Home affairs

Whilst Brexit will continue to dominate headlines, it’s a big week for domestic affairs too.

From today, the Police Superintendents’ Association will host its annual conference, with major issues facing the service to be discussed over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Public Health England’s two-day annual conference, starting tomorrow, will look at everything from infectious disease to air pollution, gambling and social media as organisations consider how they can make the greatest improvements in public health and reduce inequalities.

And beginning on Thursday, when the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings are expected to be published, the Universities UK annual conference will focus on how this country’s educational institutions can adapt in a time of uncertainty and make the most of opportunities.

Film and fashion

The new Downton Abbey film will be released into cinemas on Friday - and viewers should be able to spot some of the Yorkshire locations that were used in filming.

These Yorkshire locations will appear in the new Downton Abbey film

Grand stately homes Wentworth Woodhouse and Harewood House both appear in the official trailer, whilst both Thirsk and Ripon were used for shooting street scenes. Filming is also reported to have taken place at Pickering Station, in Bradford and at Hovingham Hall. Keep your eyes peeled for them.

Also on Friday, London Fashion Week gets underway in the capital. It will be the first of the four global fashion weeks to open its doors to the public, offering dedicated experiences for both a trade and public audience. It claims it will “further blur the lines of what was traditionally known as a global trade platform”.

Sport

The Duke of Sussex will join the Invictus Games Foundation this week for its five year anniversary celebrations.

Prince Harry, who is patron of the foundation, will attend a reception to mark half-a-decade since the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in London.

The Duke will make a speech after hearing former competitors from the UK and USA share their recovery journey post-Games.

Prince Harry continues inspirational work during Sheffield royal visit to Invictus Trials - The Yorkshire Post says

The Games are a multi-national sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women and were created by His Royal Highness, having witnesses the power of sport in inspiring recovery and rehabilitation.

Elsewhere in sport, The William Hill St Leger Festival begins at Doncaster Racecourse on Wednesday, marking the start of one of the prestigious events in the British horse racing calendar.

Those attending the only Classic in Yorkshire can expect top-class racing, live entertainment and a charity race for ex-professionals jockeys.