Driver who raced car at speeds of over 100mph before crashing and killing passenger, 22, jailed

Alan Singleton, 41, of Bootham Crescent, Stainforth, was sentenced on Monday to seven and a half years in prison after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

Hull Crown Court heard that Singleton was racing another vehicle along the A18 at speeds in excess of 100mph when he approached the roundabout near Ealand, Crowle, at around 11:30pm on July 21 2020.

He then drove in the opposite direction to the flow of traffic, potentially going head on to any oncoming vehicles that would be blind to his presence, before losing control of his vehicle.

Alan Singleton

The car struck a kerb and hit a lamppost, before crashing into a ditch and coming to an abrupt halt.

Singleton’s passenger, father-of-two Paul Needham, 21, died at the scene.

Sentencing, Judge John Thackray QC told Singleton his first instinct had been "to lie".

He said: “I don’t accept that you are remorseful as you seriously considered removing your guilty plea. Your first instinct was to lie that you were run off the road.

“You were racing and you chose to go the wrong way.”

Sally Acomb, of Humberside Police's Serious Collision Unit, said: "Singleton’s actions have had a devastating impact on Paul’s family.

"He and his partner had two children, one of whom was born just a few months before Paul’s death.