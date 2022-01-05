Drivers warned of motorway closures and diversions as roadworks on M18 in South Yorkshire get underway

Diversions will be put in place for motorists travelling on the M18 in South Yorkshire due to resurfacing work which starts on Friday January 14nth.

By Alexandra Wood
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 10:34 am
Traffic will be diverted as a result of road resurfacing work on the M18 in South Yorkshire Credit: Google Maps

Work begins on the northbound carriageway between junctions 2 (Wadsworth) and 4 (West Moor) on Friday, 14 January for around a month.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

National Highways Project Manager Steve Bishop said: “This work is essential to ensure the continued provision of a safe, smooth surface for our customers.

"We’ll minimise disruption by working when traffic flows are lightest such as overnight and at weekends, but advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys and check their route before setting off.”

To carry out the work safely and efficiently, the M18 northbound will be closed between junctions 2 and 3, and junctions 3 and 4, but not at the same time.

Traffic will be diverted along the A630 and A6182 during the junction 2-3 closures, and via the the A6182, A18 and A630 during the junction 3-4 closures, with a separate signed diversion for high vehicles to avoid a low bridge.

DriversSouth YorkshireDiversionsM18Traffic