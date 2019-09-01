Ellie Goulding wedding: how happy couple got together over jigsaw

They reportedly bonded over their fondness for jigsaw puzzles and quiet nights in.

But the wedding of popstar Ellie Goulding with art dealer Caspar Jopling, one of the most high profile of 2019, was anything but low-key, as a lengthy list of celebrities made their way to York Minster.

The wedding at York Minster Picture Matt Porteous/PA Wire.

Hollywood power couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and actress Sienna Miller were among those gathered in the ancient cathedral, along with the Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice as the bride - in a long veil and high-necked gown - was greeted at the door of the church by her bridesmaids, also in long, demure gowns.

Gallery: All the guests and frocks as they arrive at Ellie Goulding wedding in York

While his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, was there with her daughters, there was no sign of the Duke of York, who has been under intense scrutiny over his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Singer James Blunt and his aristocratic wife Sofia Wellesley, whose grandfather was the eighth Duke of Wellington, was also among the guests.

The 27-year-old groom, who was educated at Eton College and Harvard University, has strong connections with Yorkshire - his grandfather Michael Jopling is a farmer, landowner and former MP who served as a district councillor for Thirsk and was Deputy Lieutenant for North Yorkshire.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster Picture James Hardisty/PA Wire

His mother and stepfather, Charles and Jayne Warde-Aldam, live at Frickley Hall, a Georgian stately home near Doncaster, and are well-known in equestrian circles.

Meanwhile the 32-year-old singer, whose hits include Love Me Like You Do and Burn, grew up in Herefordshire.

She told The Jonathan Ross Show in May that she was doing a 400-word puzzle when Jopling proposed - telling him to get down on one knee, “because I’m quite traditional”.

She said: “We were doing a puzzle - he likes them.

Princess Beatrice attending the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling'Picture James Hardisty/PA Wire

"I think he was getting bored with it - then he proposed.

"It doesn’t sound very romantic - but it was for some reason.”

Following the wedding, a lavish reception - the menu was vegan - was held for over 300 friends and family members at Castle Howard, 15 miles from York Minster, tucked away in the Howardian Hills.

Castle Howard decorated ahead of Ellie Goulding wedding

The estate, the ancestral home of the Earls of Carlisle and made famous for its appearance in Brideshead Revisited, was closed to the public for the weekend.

Last week a glasshouse with stage and two marquees was constructed in the grounds for the festival-themed reception, with the guests due to stay in VIP glamping pods.

Asked in an interview about who would be singing at the reception, the artist said she “wanted it to be a surprise - mainly for my Mum”.

To get married in York Minster’s chapel, a couple must apply for a special licence which will only be granted if they can demonstrate a strong link with the cathedral.

This is likely to have been secured through the Jopling family’s history of public service to the county.

The pair lived together in New York but are now thought to have returned to London, and Mr Jopling is expected to begin a postgraduate course at the University of Oxford this year.

The dress

ELLIE Goulding said she wanted a dress that was “timeless and classic” - a look she and her bridesmaids and page boys - achieved to perfection.

The singer looked radiant in a bespoke silk double crepe Chloé gown, which aimed to combine references to the Victorian era with the historic Minster.

The gown with a high organza collar was hand embroidered, with white roses of York and delicate glass beads, while her silk tulle veil was embroidered with E and C - the couple’s initials.

The outfit is said to have taken 640 hours to create.