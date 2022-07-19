Emergency services in South Yorkshire and Humberside declare major incident as wildfires rage

South Yorkshire Police announced at 6.17pm on Tuesday that emergency services working across the county have declared a major incident.

The force said that the major incident is "due to the demand on services from fires across the county".

"The fires are being prioritised in relation to risk to life and risk to property."

A fire in Goldthorpe on Monday night (July 18) [Image: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue]

"All of the agencies are working closely to bring resources together and minimise risk. Please avoid calling 999 unless life is at risk."

Humberside Fire and Rescue also declared a major incident at 5.24pm due to the high volume of 999 calls its crews and control room were responding to.

"If you smell smoke please keep windows and doors closed. Please only call 999 if you have a genuine emergency," the team said.

While West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue did not officially declare a major incident, they did say they were having a very busy day.

"Our control team are still receiving a very high number of calls as we deal with several weather incidents across West Yorkshire Please only dial 999 in an emergency," they said.