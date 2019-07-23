Employee of Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara brands politician 'selfish, degenerate p****' in Twitter rant

An employee of controversial Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara has branded the politician a ‘selfish, degenerate p****’ in a Twitter rant.

A series of tweets posted from the MP’s own official Twitter account today criticised the MP and urged him to call a by-election.

Jared O'Mara MP.

They appear to have been posted by Gareth Arnold, Mr O’Mara’s chief of staff, who also posted that he was quitting working for the MP.

The tweets come after the MP has faced a number of controversies during his two years in office.

The tweets read: “Sheffield Hallam deserves so much better than you. You have wasted opportunities which people dare not to even dream of.

“Leaving constituents desperate for representation again. No matter if they are having their homes taken away, their liberties disgraced or being deported because of your inaction.

“My fear is that now (as I quit) the rest of the staff will leave and once again you will close your office and stop helping anyone but still take your wages until you have the decency to call a by-election.

“I cannot and will not defend you and your vile, inexcusable contempt for the people who voted you in. You selfish, degenerate p****.

“Comms Team signing off, forever: Jared, you are the most disgustingly morally bankrupt person I have ever had the displeasure of working with.

“You do not care about your constituents. You do not care about anyone but yourself.

“Consider this my resignation. Thanks, Gareth Arnold.”

During two turbulent years as an MP, Mr O’Mara has quit the Labour Party after being suspended over alleged historic misogynistic and homophobic comments made online.

More recently, he closed his constituency office for a month in April, there were reports that all his staff were either sacked or walked out, and he stopped holding surgeries or responding to correspondence from the public for a period of time.

However, he also told The Star just weeks ago that he has got a fresh team behind him and is operating from a new office in the city centre.

Mr O’Mara recently launched a petition calling for politicians to be able to vote remotely that would allow them to spend more time tending to matters in their constituencies.