An inquest heard that Dean Reynolds, 45, was put in a medically-induced coma following the incident at C&D Foods in Driffield in July 2019 where he worked as a fitter engineer.

He had been told to restart the power following a power cut, cranked the handle on the transformer, which he had done before and the next thing he could remember was waking up in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Area coroner Lorraine Harris said Mr Reynolds, who had a history of anxiety and depression, “was in pain thereafter and suffering seizures”.

C&D Foods in Driffield

She added: “I’ve heard evidence to say he did not feel the same person afterwards.”

Mr Reynolds was diagnosed in 2020 with functional neurological disorder, a problem with the functioning of the nervous system, and had help from his GP, counselling and a pain management service, but the headaches and pain continued.

Last December he was given a one-off prescription for 10 tablets of the painkiller tramadol, however Ms Harris said he may have used left over tablets from a previous prescription given in 2016.

He was also on a lot of other medication which could have increased the effects of the tramadol.

Mr Reynolds was found in his bed at his home on Spring Bank West, Hull, on December 16, 2020, by a neighbour who was asked to go and check on him by his partner, who had gone to work thinking he was still asleep.

The cause of death was given as tramadol toxicity.