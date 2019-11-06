England cricket legends Ian Botham and Alastair Cook enjoy dinner at a Scarborough pub

Have your say

The owners of a country pub in Scarborough were surprised to see two ex-England cricketers walk in for a meal last week.

Sir Ian Botham and Sir Alastair Cook enjoyed a warm welcome at The Plough in Scalby, which was recently named as a new entry in the Good Food Guide 2020.

Alastair Cook visited The Plough at Scalby

The pair were in the area for a shooting party. The nearby North York Moors National Park is home to several commercial shoots.

Both cricketers enjoyed long first-class careers for county and country, although neither represented Yorkshire.

Botham does own a luxury mansion near Richmond which he put on the market in 2018.

The Georgian property in the village of Ravensworth has its own fishing lake, stables, golf room, wine cellar, gym and barn conversion.

Botham, 63, is a keen shot and his son Liam owns the Sawley grouse moor near Ripon.

Grade II-listed Park House is within commuting distance of Durham County Cricket Club, where Botham ended his professional career in 1993.

He now spends much of his time in Spain, where he owns property.

Cook, 34, captained England from 2012 until 2016, and retired from international cricket in 2018. He remains contracted to Essex County Cricket Club.