England set for Cricket World Cup clash at Headingley in Leeds

HEADINGLEY'S newly revamped stadium is set to host four ICC Cricket World Cup matches starting with England's clash with Sri Lanka this week.

The England v Sri Lanka match will take place on Friday June 21 at the Emerald Headingley Stadium, which has recently undergone a £45m redevelopment and has a stunning new stand.

Emerald Headingley Stadium

Headingley will also host ICC Cricket World Cup matches Pakistan v Afghanistan on Saturday June 29, Afghanistan v West Indies on Thursday July 4 and Sri Lanka V India on Saturday July 6.

England will play Australia in the third Ashes test match at Headingley from Thursday August 22 to Monday 26.

Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake, said: “We are very excited that Leeds and Emerald Headingley Stadium has been chosen as a host city for the ICC Cricket World Cup, and can’t wait for the action to begin as England take on Sri Lanka on June 21.

“This promises to be an unbelievable year of sport in Leeds as we look forward to hosting an array of fantastic sporting events, and with Headingley also a venue for an Ashes Test Match, cricket fans really are in for a treat this summer.”