Lottie with one of her horses Z Flemmenco. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

The art of dressage is in Charlotte’s blood as her late mother, Laura Fry, competed in the 1992 Olympics and won the European team silver medal before going on to run a successful dressage training yard.

Charlotte, also known as Lottie, began training from a young age, even starting riding horses before she could walk.

At the age of 25, Lottie is currently competing in the equestrian Olympics Grand Prix special on July 27, but how did she get here?

Mentors

Her original mentor and cheerleader was her mum, who trained with her every day. Her mother passed away in September 2012.

From 2012, Lottie trained with British Olympic Gold Medalist, Carl Hester MBE, whose support landed her a place at Van Olst Horses, a professional equestrian training centre in Holland.

During her training she worked with five-time Danish Olympic champion, Anne Van Olst.

Where is she now?

In 2014, Lottie moved to the Netherlands and rides roughly 10 to 12 horses a day, from young, inexperienced animals to Grand Prix horses.

She continues to visit her family and friends here in England whenever she can, when she’s not training and working.

Equestrian achievements