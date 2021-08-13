Ever Given: entrepeneur now faces HGV driver shortage as he battles to get goods back to Teeside

The container ship Ever Given arrives at Felixstowe port on August 3, 2021 in Felixstowe, England Pic: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Ever Given may have docked but Jack, from Stockton, Middlesbrough, has now been told the goods won't get to him in Teesside until September because of a shortage of HGV drivers.

The 26-year-old, who runs luxury loungewear company Snuggy, said there's a build up of containers waiting to be collected at the dock but because of the ongoing shortage of HGV drivers he faces another three weeks wait.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge container vessel caused mass disruption to world trade in April when it got stuck for six days in Egypt.

Its arrival at the Port of Felixstowe earlier this month came four months later than planned.

But Jack will now have to wait until September 6, for his biggest ever order for “luxury loungewear”, huge oversized blankets with a pouch for snacks, to finally arrive.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "It has docked, it is unloaded, it's in the UK. Basically my understanding is that there's not enough truck drivers in the UK and now there's a queue of containers just waiting to be collected and delivered round the country.

"Hopefully we will get it on September 6, but I'm not holding my breath.

"We were expecting it to arrive in mid-April, having placed the order at Christmas."

When they do come they will be in the nick of time - with the pre-Christmas orders about to land.

He said: "As soon as you get halfway through August, people start thinking about Christmas."

After getting unstuck the ship was held by Egyptian authorities amid a financial dispute over compensation.