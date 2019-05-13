Extension hopes for Harrogate's Nidderdale Greenway

Long-held hopes for an extension of one of the region’s most popular greenways have taken a step forward as a feasibility study is underway into opening up access.

The Nidderdale Greenway, a five-mile route from Harrogate which opened in 2013, is hugely popular and used by an estimated 200,000 people every year.

But there have always been hopes to extend its path through the heart of Nidderdale to the tip of Scar House Reservoir.

Now, funding has been raised for a feasibility study and work is underway to examine options.

“It took 15 years to achieve the five miles we have,” said campaigner Malcolm Margolis, spearheading the project.

“The first feasibility study was in 1998, and the plan then was to have the greenway all the way from Harrogate to the top of Nidderdale, which is about 27 miles.

“The hope has always been to recreate the original version of the plan. That’s what we are working on at the moment. We are trying to find a route that is up to national standards .

“That is on the firm belief that it would be as beneficial for Nidderdale as it has been for people in Harrogate and Ripley, and for visitors as well.”

National Cycle Network

The Nidderdale Greenway, which runs to the village of Ripley and on into Clint, is part of Sustrans national cycle network which covers 16,500 miles.

Mr Margolis, who worked on the original campaign and was this year awarded the British Empire Medal for services to cycling in Harrogate, said it had proved a “fantastic success”.

“It’s accessible and used by all, from little ones on their balance bikes to older people,” he said. “And it’s wonderfully tranquil. I often speak to people who have come to the area just for this access. It’s brought terrific benefits to businesses. It’s a wonderful asset for disabled people.

“For Nidderdale as a whole, there could be huge benefits if it were extended.”

Feasibility study

The funding for the feasibility study has been raised with support from across the community, including 20 local businesses, three parish councils, Harrogate Borough Council, North Yorkshire County Council, the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade and Commerce and local walking and cycling groups.

“Everybody that we’ve spoken to so far has been absolutely behind this in principle,” adds Mr Margolis, who is working on ideas with David Hall, a former managing of Sustrans for 20 years.

“The get the benefits, in terms of sustainable travel. Now, it’s about making it work for everybody.

“They can all see the benefits it could bring. So many people have asked us when this will be extended.

“There’s a lot of work to do, we’re certainly hoping to do it within the next three to five years.”