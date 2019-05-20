Eye-opener for Leeds Rhinos fans as time-lapse video tracks Emerald Headingley's redevelopment

Leeds Rhinos fans can get a fresh visual perspective on the multi-million pound changes at the club's Emerald Headingley home with the help of a fascinating time-lapse video.

The ground's new North Stand had its grand opening for Thursday night's game between the Rhinos and Castleford Tigers, with work on the redevelopment of Headingley's South Stand being completed earlier this year.

Headingley's new North Stand.

And the time-lapse video – put together by Caddick Construction, the company that handled the stadium improvements – crams 20 months of labour on the projects into a head-spinning 60 seconds of footage.

“It is a very proud moment for all of the Caddick team to see the unveiling of the new stadium facilities in all their glory,” said Caddick Construction managing director Andrew Murray.

“It was always going to be a challenging project on so many levels – not least constructing the new stands above and around the fans whilst normal sporting fixtures were in full swing.

"But all the effort was worthwhile, and the project was brought in on time and on budget which is testament to the team’s expertise and resilience.

"We now hope that new legions of sports fans locally, from across the UK and internationally will be able to enjoy the facilities and a stadium that is truly world class.”

The completion of the new North Stand takes the rugby ground's capacity back up to nearly 20,000.

More than 2,400 people have worked on the stadium's redevelopment, with close to 70 per cent of them coming from Yorkshire.





