FA cup games across Yorkshire to be delayed by a minute to urge pause over mental health

A film featuring famous footballers and narrated by the Duke of Cambridge is to encourage sporting fans to look after their mental health.

Research shows that nearly half of men who have experienced early signs of mental health concerns didn’t take actions to manage it, compared to just a third of women.

Now, as the Emirates FA Cup Third Round kicks off on Saturday, all matches are to see a one-minute delay to show the clip and highlight the campaign.

The ambition is for fans to ‘take a minute’ to look after their mental health and that of their family and friends.

“It’s hugely important for men to think about their mental health and take action where they can,” said Frank Lampard, manager of Chelsea FC, encouraging men to talk more when they are struggling.

“I think as men, sometimes we can think that it’s a weakness but it certainly isn’t. It’s a huge strength.”

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli are also backing the motion, with all this weekend’s Yorkshire fixtures to see the minute’s pause, including Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Hull City and Leeds United.

The campaign from Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters and Heads Up with The FA, is spearheaded by The Duke of Cambridge.

Football can be a powerful tool for reach, particularly among men, say campaign organisers, with over 15 million fans in England.

Andrew Furber, centre director at Public Health England for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Mental health isn’t necessarily something everyone considers on a daily basis, but lots of people engage with football more often.

“We know sport is good for physical health but it’s also good for mental health; it’s wonderful to see sport used as a platform to help encourage simple steps forpositive mental health change.”