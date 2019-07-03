Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp hit by service issues

Have your say

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been hit by service issues tonight - with many users unable to view pictures.

Users across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have reported issues with parts of the social media giant's suite of apps.

Users have struggled to upload and view photographs since early afternoon.

Many took to rival platform Twitter to highlight the problem, with the top three trending hashtags all related to the outage.

Facebook said it was working to resolve the error as the hashtag #instagramdown began to climb up the trending list on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for Facebook, which owns all three apps, said."We're aware that some people are currently having trouble uploading images, videos and other files on our apps.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Together both Facebook and Instagram have over three billion monthly active users.