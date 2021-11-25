Family pay tribute to woman in her fifties who died after her car crashed into a parked lorry

Tracey Riley, 52 and from Northowram in West Yorkshire, was in a cream Mini Cooper travelling from Northowram towards Stone Chair roundabout when her car collided with a parked lorry on the side of the road.

The crash happened at around 9.15pm on the A6036 Halifax Road/Bradford Road.

Police said she was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary but had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a statement, her family said: “It’s with great sadness that the family of Tracey would like to announce her passing. She will forever be remembered for her crazy ways, the life and soul of the party.

"Keeping singing and dancing up there we will miss you.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for any information which may assist with ongoing enquiries.