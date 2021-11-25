Family pay tribute to woman in her fifties who died after her car crashed into a parked lorry

Police have named a woman who died after a crash between a car and a lorry in Yorkshire on Monday night (November 22).

By Sarah Fitton
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 1:46 pm

Tracey Riley, 52 and from Northowram in West Yorkshire, was in a cream Mini Cooper travelling from Northowram towards Stone Chair roundabout when her car collided with a parked lorry on the side of the road.

The crash happened at around 9.15pm on the A6036 Halifax Road/Bradford Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said she was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary but had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tracey Riley

Read More

Read More
Farm worker at Bishop Burton College in East Yorkshire convicted of sexually ass...

In a statement, her family said: “It’s with great sadness that the family of Tracey would like to announce her passing. She will forever be remembered for her crazy ways, the life and soul of the party.

"Keeping singing and dancing up there we will miss you.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for any information which may assist with ongoing enquiries.

Anyone who can help should call them via 101 quoting log 1650 of November 22.