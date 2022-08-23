Family raises £6,000 for Sheffield Children's Hospital after baby son's life is saved

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grateful family have raised £6,000 to say thank you for the lifesaving care their six-week-old son received at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

In June 2021, six-week-old Chester Smithson, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, suffered a respiratory arrest.

“We had taken Chester to our local hospital three times, but we’d been sent home,” his mother Amy said. “One morning he really wasn’t well and my husband was having an MRI scan at the hospital, so we both went with him so I could take Chester to A&E again.

Chester Smithson with mum Amy

“When we got there and got him out of the car, we pulled his hood back and he was dark blue, bleeding from the nose, foaming at the mouth and not breathing. We ran into hospital screaming ‘my baby’s not breathing’.”

After being resuscitated at their local hospital, Chester was ventilated and put into an induced coma. He underwent a CT scan to monitor his brain function and was then transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital by road with the Embrace ambulance service.

It provides a highly specialist, round-the-clock transport service for critically ill infants and children in the Yorkshire and Humber region who require care in another hospital. Chester’s journey took around 45 minutes, with his mother travelling with him in the ambulance.

“It was all such a shock. I have never felt adrenaline like it. It was a perfectly healthy pregnancy, and he was a perfectly healthy baby until this happened,” she added.

“You just go into fight-or-flight mode as a parent, and we had no choice but to fight for him.”

Chester would spend the next three weeks on the Paediatric Critical Care Unit (PCCU) at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, receiving round-the-clock care.

Tests revealed he had contracted three respiratory viruses, RSV positive bronchiolitis, parainfluenza and rhinovirus. Chester also suffered from secondary pneumonia and a potentially life-threatening collapsed lung, known as pneumothorax.

His care in Sheffield included being ventilated on two occasions, as well as physio and repetitive bagging and suction to clear his lungs. He also required a blood transfusion before finally being well enough to go home.

His mother added: “I’d like to say a huge thank-you to all the staff at Sheffield Children’s Hospital for saving our little boy, you are all amazing. From the doctors to the advanced clinical practice nurses, they were all incredible.”

Chester’s family and friends have since dedicated themselves to fundraising for the Children’s Hospital Charity. They held a festival-themed first birthday party, “ChestFest”, for Chester, which around 70 people attended, as well as a sponsored bike ride and a raffle.

“It was lovely to see people coming together to raise money for such a special cause. My stepdad and his friend did a coast-to-coast bike ride, while we had some amazing raffle prizes, including microblading, a bespoke couture gown which was made to measure, and a six-month martial art membership,” his mother said.

“I never expected to raise that much and I’m really proud. I’d like to thank everyone who donated and my family, especially my mum who was amazing throughout.

“It is the only thing we can do to thank the hospital and staff for saving Chester’s life. Without them, he wouldn’t be here. I’m really looking forward to telling him all about it when he’s older and I know that Chester will want to carry on raising money.

“He is such a special little boy, the happiest little soul.