Family's tribute to 'wonderful, generous' Yorkshire woman who died after being hit by a lorry

Flowers have been left at the scene in Queen's Road

Sonya Majid, 32, died after being hit by a lorry on Queens Road at the junction with Hanson Lane, in Halifax last Tuesday morning, July 6.

She was a cherished wife, sister, daughter, aunt and friend who had been on her way from her nearby home to her job as a support assistant at St Augustine’s Primary School when the incident happened.

“She was just an absolute star,” said her eldest brother, Amran Taj. “She was a really giving and wonderful person.”

He said Sonya was very charitable and would always carry a pocketful of change in case she saw someone begging on the street. She also used to ensure no child at school missed out on being able to buy from the tuck shop, and kept sweets and other treats in her handbag for her nieces and nephews.

“She would always think of other people before herself,” he added. “She was exceptional.”

Sonya had endured several health issues including undergoing major surgery but had been determined not to let this hold her back.

”She always overcame everything,” said Amran. “She was so brave. It was unreal.”

Sonya married her husband Abdul four years ago and the couple had recently finished renovating their house, moving in just three weeks ago.

She loved her work and being with her family, which included two brothers and three sisters.

”She was close to us all,” said Amran. “She would always try to find out how everyone was and would wait up until midnight so she could be the first to text us on our birthdays.

“She’s left a massive gap. We just keep expecting her talk through the door. Her husband is distraught.”

Headteacher at St Augustine’s, Ruth Lee, said: “Sonya was a much-loved member of staff. She had a heart of gold and would put the needs of both children and staff before herself.