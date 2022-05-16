Father’s Day gives children the opportunity to thank their fathers for everything they do with gifts and cards.

In Catholic European countries, the day has been celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph’s Day since the Middle Ages.

The date changes every year and differs from country to country, so here is everything you need to know about Father’s Day.

When is Father’s Day 2022?

The date falls on the third Sunday of June every year, so the date changes annually.

This year the date falls on Sunday, June 19.

The date is shared with the US, Canada and various other European countries.

Why does the date of Father’s Day change every year?

In the UK, the date always takes place on the third Sunday in June.

Father’s Day has a set day, but there is no set date.

What are the origins of Father’s Day?

The day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd in Spokane, Washington at the YMCA following the death of a West Virginian woman, Grace Clayton who lost her father in a mining accident.

The dedication along with the popularity of Mother’s Day, prompted the daughter of an American Civil War veteran to continue the tradition of honouring all fathers on this day.

Her father, William Jackson Smart, was a single parent to six children and after hearing a sermon about Anna Jarvis’s Mother’s Day at Central Methodist Episcopal Church in 1909, she told her pastor that fathers should have a similar holiday commemorating them.