Ahead of Father’s Day, we asked you what life lessons your father taught you when you were growing up - here are your answers.

On Father’s Day we reflect on the valuable wisdom bestowed upon us by our fathers and the father figures in our lives.

This year Father’s Day takes place on Sunday, June 16, 2024 and plenty of events and activities are being held in Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Post readers have shared insights that have been passed down by their fathers and father figures.

“Manners and respect.” - Valerie Haas

“My Dad had 3 daughters. He brought us up to be as capable as boys. Climbing ladders, gardening, decorating. He never made exceptions. We were also taught kindness and respect. He would help anyone out. He was a lovely Dad, and our Mum was a lovely lady.” - Jean Barber

“You work and earn for the things you need. My Dad never claimed any benefits; he simply worked hard and provided for our family. A great work ethic he passed on to his children.” - Jean Peacock

“Respect people who deserve your respect. Never spend more than you can afford. Laugh a lot and never ever be late (home). It’s better to be an hour early than a minute late. Thank you dad.” - Christine Hannaford

“Respect your elders, respect their property and work hard to create your own life.” - Damyan Damo Foster

“Treat people as you would want to be treated. Never expect charity if you can earn and give back. Respect others and property work hard.” - Alison Hunt-Siwy

“Remember that saving is a habit, not the amount being saved. No matter the amount, regularly save it. It worked for me, after 29 years the amount saved has allowed us to retire in comfort without worries. Thank you Dad.” - Iain Fletcher

“Amongst many excellent bits of advice my Dad gave me was (just before I joined the Royal Navy) ‘Don't trust any one who doesn't drink!!!’ He hardly had a drink himself but how right he was!!!” - Ian Palmer

“My late dad always said manners cost nothing and respect others and they will respect you.” - Dawn Humphrey

“Don't wait for your ship to come in, go and meet it.I didn't know what he meant. I do now.” - Rosemary Turner

“Always tell the truth and have respect for others.” - Dorothy Rawlings

“He was certainly in good Stead, as that was our family name! He was careful with his money that's for sure as he shut himself in the dining room every Thursday night to keep his household accounts. I think I can say that I am similarly careful keeping track of my money.” - Frances Elaine Pitt

“You don't always get what you deserve but you usually deserve what you get.” - Barry Massey

“Good work ethic from both my parents.” - Ali Steele

“Never judge a book by its cover because people do surprise you!” - Ruth Bullivant-Layton

“He went off with the local bike (she was well ridden), so I suppose he taught me to only use things that were my own!” - Liz Evans

“Do not lie. Always be honest.” - Rita Phillips

“Manners and respect. Oh and the next one will hurt a lot more if you answer back again.” - Gareth Roberts

“Treat others in the same way you would like to be treated. Served me well Dad rest in peace.” - Les Duncan

“He taught me to be more thoughtful and kind.” - Margaret Harrison

“Always respect women and there's no excuse for not having good manners.” - Kevin Barry Howson

“Treat others as you wish to be treated yourself. You get back what you put in.” - Julie Mason

“Respect your elders. Sadly this is a rare thing in today’s society.” - Neil David Mantovani

“My father had a saying that a lazy man always has a heavy burden and I am reminded of him as I stagger along carrying several bags too many to save a couple of trips.” - Sean Kavanagh

“Respect other people and they will respect you so far so good.” - George Ballantyne

“My fab step dad said if you can do something about your situation do it if you can’t pipe down and get on with it! Miss him every day. He was a wise one.” - Stephanie Oddy

“My Dad showed me how to treat women with respect: my mum and grandma.” - Jeremy Shaw

“Love of adventure books and the great outdoors. He knew a lot about nature.” - Judy Arenas

“Manners, respect and work ethic and much more.” - Allison Mitchell

“To be happy with my own company all day long.” - Paul Credland

“Strong determination and family.” - Christine Hall

“The usual of politeness, good manners and respecting your elders. The biggest other thing for me was his work ethic. He set the bar for me because I can’t remember him never ever not working, can say the same for my Mother as well.” - Don Jeffels

“Work hard at everything you do, keep learning, keep travelling, be brave.” - Liz Nicolls

“How to manage my pocket money well.” - Dawn Madine

“When driving a car, always think ahead, anticipate.. also check your brakes & tyres, they can kill you.” - Geraldine Poole

“If a job's worth doing, it's worth doing it well.” - Julie Harrison

“Never borrow, never lend!” - Christine Neary

“Nor a lender or a borrower be. Also good table manners.” - Lesley Cummings

“Never ask someone to do what you're not prepared to do yourself.” - Jacqui Willis-Henderson

“If you have a roof over your head, food in your belly and a warm house, just think how fortunate you are. If you see someone lacking any of these, help them If you can and don't expect a reward.” - William Heath

“Never trust a Tory.” - Michael Price

“Stand up for myself and just basically get on in life.” - Helen Osborne

“To drive confidently & to anticipate as much as possible.” - Nita Redfearn

“Watch out for other idiots on the road - they are everywhere & he was right!” - Rachel Brooke

“Tell the truth and shame the devil.” - Sandra Conroy

“Treat people the way you like to be treated yourself.” - Julian Cawthorne

“Compassion for those less fortunate, hurting and alone.” - Charles Herbek

“Never a lender nor a borrower be.” - Peter Webster

“When doing woodwork, hold nails or screws in your mouth but not carpet tacks.” - Anthony Robson

“That integrity is not a volatile everyday commodity - you’ve either got it or you haven’t.” - Robert Thompson

“‘Press on’: - don't be diverted by obstacles, difficulties, diversions and the like.” - David Horsfield

“Always look at the sky in the morning, and smell the wind, to see what weather's in store.” - Diana Crawshaw

“Say nowt hear nowt pay nowt proper Yorkshire lad he was.” - Julie Shaw

“If you haven't got the cash you can’t afford it. Rattles in the car / just turn up the radio. It cost nothing to be clean.” - Brenda Coulson

“Work Ethic, respect for others, basically 'Treat others as you would want others to treat You'.” - Mike Tomlinson