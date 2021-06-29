The film production company wants to create more accommodation at its premises at Bubwith near Selby

Plans have been submitted to East Riding Council for temporary permission for two years for 17 sleeping pods, three static caravans and a canteen facility at Highfield Grange Studios, which occupies the site of the former ARTTS International Film School at Bubwith.

They include an access road and 27 more parking spaces to avoid “indiscriminate” parking elsewhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are already two buildings to put up cast and crew, but agents for the applicants say the extra ​space is needed to meet social distancing requirements due to the Covid pandemic.

A submission to East Riding Council states that the number of people in the buildings had to be restricted to avoid the risk of transmitting the infection, and the proposal “is only a short term measure while the pandemic subsides”.

It says the studio - where films like That Good Night (2017) starring John Hurt, and Sometimes Always Never (2018) starring Bill Nighy - were shot - face a “crucial” time and needs the support of the council to grow, adding that it is “only the start of further developments at the site”.

The site has three studios, including two which are infinity green screen, that can be used to create special effects in a film.

There are also dedicated spaces for production teams with offices, secure storage, prop stores, workshops and costume, hair and make-up rooms.

The submission says the parish council has supported the business in the past and it now needs to support of East Riding Council.

It adds: "The business is crucial for the local economy in terms of immediate employment and benefits to the wider community...