Fire in Harrogate - investigation under way after significant damage

An investigation is under way to establish the cause of a fire that left significant damage to a property on Harrogate's Duchy Road yesterday.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the blaze caused "100 per cent fire damage" to the room it originated from, and 50 per cent fire damage to the rest of the first floor.

There is also fire, heat and smoke damage to the rest of the semi-detached home.

Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Boroughbridge and Huntington were called to the scene at 3.50pm.

A fire service spokesperson said: "This incident involved a fire to a three storey house. No injuries were reported.

"The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by fire investigation officers. Crews use a number of ladders, working at height equipment and small tools, along with 4 hose reel jets and 2 small jets.

"Crews will be revisiting the scene on the 16th of May."