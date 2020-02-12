Fire services battling Yorkshire's floods have been hit by more than £13m in cuts in four years

Figures have revealed the extent of cuts suffered by rescue services in Yorkshire, as fire departments once again are sent to deal with flooding this week.

More than £13.2m in annual funding has been cut by the government for fire and rescue services in Yorkshire & the Humber's four counties since 2016, according to the Fire Brigades union.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service in Mytholmroyd, Calderdale, where floods have once again hit local residents. Picture: Getty

North Yorkshire Fire Service has taken the biggest hit, with a 17.4 per cent cut to its annual funding between 2016-2017 and 2020-2021.

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, which has seen some of the worst-hit areas for flooding, has had £4.8m (11.2 per cent) cut from its annual funding in the same period.

It comes as the region is affected once again this week by floods in the wake of Storm Ciara, and again from Storm Dennis.

Rivers Calder and Ouse burst their banks following torrential levels of rainfall on Sunday, while damage has also been caused from fallen debris and to homes and businesses.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, which saw devastation from flooding in November last year, has also seen £3m (11.2 per cent) slashed from its annual budget since 2016.

Although Westminster funding has increased by 1.6 per cent for the year ahead, the FBU says this is "almost entirely negated by inflation".

Matt Wrack, General Secretary for the FBU, said: "Firefighters are facing a battering from the weather, but years of relentless cuts have undermined our ability to handle major weather events like Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis.

"We keep getting told that these are 'once in a generation' or once in a century' events – well, we were told that just three months ago when floods hit in November. Climate change is only going to make things worse, but funding for those on the frontline has been slashed.

“The paltry cash-terms increase this year doesn’t even begin to reverse the years of decay and decline in our service. Give us the tools and we’ll do the job – but we need investment and proper pay, terms and conditions.”

The Yorkshire Post has approached HM Treasury for a response.