First look at new Ilkley cricket pavilion after devastating arson attack destroyed the club

Five months after a devastating fire destroyed the Olicanian Cricket Club, plans for a new building have been revealed.

The Ilkley-based club lost everything in an arson attack at its Denton Road ground last August and completed the cricket season playing out of temporary buildings and tents.

Now an application for a new clubhouse has been put before Bradford Council planners and the club hopes to have permission by the end of April, allowing work to start by the summer.

It is hoped the building can be completed in time for the start of the 2021 cricket season.

As well as the players’ changing rooms, showers and toilets, the plan includes a bar and lounge area which can seat 80 people, together with an extensive kitchen.

Olicanian CC chairman David House said: “We are delighted to have got to the point where we have submitted an application.

"It’s been a tough few months for those involved in running the club but it’s been a real team effort and, by putting in an application, we feel like we’re starting to see real progress.

“We’ve been carried along in our efforts by the thought that the people of Ilkley are very much behind us.

“The design of the new pavilion is contemporary, practical and very stylish.

"We think it will have a light and airy feel about it and, assuming we get permission, the building will serve the needs of the club and also the people of Ilkley for decades to come.”

The proposed building will sit in broadly the same position as its predecessor, although the footprint is slightly larger to accommodate changes in building regulations and England and Wales Cricket Board guidelines.

The building is single storey and is expected to cost around £350,000 to build.

The new clubhouse has been designed by local architects Horsley Townsend architects - who have carried out the work free of charge.

Bill Horsley, a partner in the firm, said: “We’re very pleased with the look of the building. The design came to us pretty quickly and then it’s about ensuring the building is fit for purpose and complies with all the relevant regulations.

“The proposed building has a modern feel to it but we think it will sit very well in the surrounding landscape and be a real asset to the club.

“We felt we wanted to help the club because it was a local organisation that was in need and it will be good for the town once they’re back on their feet again.”