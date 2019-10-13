Former cancer research scientist takes top job at York Minster

York Minster has appointed a former cancer research scientist as its new Canon Precentor.

The Reverend Canon Dr Vicky Johnson will be charged with helping to deliver worship and music and will take up the post in January.

York Minster. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

Currently serving as Residentiary Canon at Ely Cathedral, she will succeed York Minster’s Rev Canon Peter Moger, who is moving to a new role in the Scottish Episcopal Church.

Upon her arrival, Dr Johnson will lead the cathedral’s liturgy and music team, supporting the work of the director of music and the 48 choristers and 12 adult singers of the York Minster Choir.

She will also seek to develop music outreach in the community over the coming years.

Dr Johnson said: “I am absolutely thrilled to take up the position of Canon Precentor at York Minster. It is a huge privilege to be part of such a fantastic team providing opportunities for everyone to participate in the worship and praise of God in this magnificent cathedral.

“I will be sad to leave the very beautiful cathedral in Ely, as it is a very special place for me and I will miss the community here immensely, but I am delighted to be moving back north to serve in the Minster and in the Diocese of York.”

Having read Theology at Cambridge, Dr Johnson served her curacy in St John the Divine, in Brooklands, Greater Manchester.

She then became Priest in Charge of St Michael’s, Flixton, also in Manchester, before moving to Ely Cathedral in 2015. Prior to her ordination, she worked as a cancer research scientist.

The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York, said: “The team at York Minster is delighted to be welcoming Vicky as our new Canon Precentor. She brings a rich experience to ministry including a fruitful career in research science.

"Vicky’s calling to enable others to worship and serve God was strongly apparent to all those who met her at interview. She has done a wonderful job at Ely Cathedral and I am quite sure she will be a blessing to many here in York and beyond.”