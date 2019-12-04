Former England cricket captain and Headingley hero Bob Willis has died aged 70

Former England captain and cricket expert Bob Willis has died at the age of 70, Sky Sports has announced.

The fast bowler - who played a key part in what became known as 'Botham's Ashes' when his hostile bowling saw him take 8-43 in the memorable third Test at Headingley - died following a short illness.

Willis played 90 tests and 64 one-day internationals in a glistening England first team career lasting over a decade.

He finished his Test career with 325 wickets - fourth on the all-time list of England wicket-takers.

Willis went on to enjoy a long career in broadcasting after his retirement in 1984, starring as a pundit for Sky Sports coverage.

He was also named in England's greatest Test XI by the ECB.

Willis' most famous moment as a player came in the 1981 Ashes series as his eight for 43 fired England to a remarkable win in the third Test at Headingley.

Willis' former county Surrey paid tribute on Twitter, saying: "All at Surrey County Cricket Club are devastated to learn of the passing of former Surrey and England bowler Bob Willis.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

The pace bowler played 90 Tests for England and has been a popular figure in broadcasting since his retirement in 1984.

Willis' family released a statement to Sky News which read: "We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather. He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly."