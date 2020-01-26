Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott dies after assault

Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott has died, it has been announced by his current club.

In a statement on their website, Matlock Town said: “We are very sorry to report that Jordan Sinnott has passed away just before 7pm this evening (Saturday).

“His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time.

“We understand from the Police that following a serious assault in Retford town centre yesterday evening (Friday) Jordan was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for the injuries and put on a life support machine.

“The news that his condition was very serious and he was on a life support machine was received as players arrived for the game at Mickleover and after discussion with the Players, League and Mickleover it was agreed that the match should be postponed to a future date.

“All of the Matlock Town players and Officials returned to the Club House at Matlock.”

The 25- year-old made his debut for the Terriers against Leicester City in the FA Cup back in January 2013 and before making his league debut against Nottingham Forest the following month.

He went on to join FC Halifax Town in 2016 and was a key part of the side that got promoted to the National League, scoring seven goals in 35 appearances.